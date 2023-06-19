2 Strong 4 Bullies
4 rescued after boat capsizes in Lake Erie off Ashtabula coast

4 rescued after boat capsizes in Lake Erie off Ashtabula coast
4 rescued after boat capsizes in Lake Erie off Ashtabula coast(Saybrook Township Fire Department)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were rescued after their boat overturned in Lake Erie off the coast of Ashtabula, the Saybrook Township Fire Department confirmed.

The Saybrook Township Fire Department and Ashtabula County Water Rescue were called to the mission the area of Redbrook Boat Club the afternoon of June 17, STFD said.

The United States Coast Guard came out to help with the rescue, according to STFD.

“This incident could have turned out much worse,” STFD stated. “thankfully, all four boaters were wearing their life jackets.”

STFD confirmed everyone on board was evaluated for injuries and released.

What caused the boat to capsize is unknown at this time.

The Saybrook Township Fire Department shared these photos of the rescue mission:

