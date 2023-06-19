6 juveniles, 3 adults charged with stealing multiple Kia, Hyundai vehicles

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police arrested a total of nine suspects for stealing or trying to steal more than 50 vehicles between May 6 and June 15 in the city of Lorain.

Lorain Police Chief Jim McCann said the criminal organization was actively targeting Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

According to Chief McCann, there are a total of six juveniles and three adults in custody. The youngest juvenile is 13.

Chief McCann said many of the suspects charged are well-known to Lorain police and some are on probation due to prior criminal convictions or are currently facing unrelated criminal charges.

One adult and four juveniles allegedly involved in the motor vehicle theft ring were taken into custody at a home in the 2300 block of E. 37th Street on June 9.

On June 15, additional suspects were arrested on Lorain’s east side.

The adults have been identified as:

Rafeal Miranda, 19, of Lorain

Nathaniel Bailey, 19, of Lorain

Trenton Mielcarek, 18, or Lorain

