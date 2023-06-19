Akron police render first aid to 2 separate shooting victims

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two shooting victims were helped by Akron police officers this past weekend.

The first shooting happened around 3 p.m. Friday at a home in the 700 block of Corice St.

The 27-year-old male victim told police he was outside the house when three unknown men got out of a vehicle and started shooting.

The suspects fled when the victim returned fire.

Akron police said they applied a tourniquet to the victim’s wounds before he was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the exchange of gunfire, the house was also struck multiple times, but nobody was injured.

Police added over a dozen shell casings were recovered from the scene.

The second shooting happened in the 800 block of Brown St. around 1:45 p.m. Sunday.

A 41-year-old man told police he was walking down the street with an acquaintance, when an unknown man approached on a dirt bike.

The suspect then shot the victim, before fleeing on the dirt bike.

Police rendered first aid until EMS transported him to Summa Health Akron City Hospital.

Police said they could not locate the acquaintance after the shooting.

Anyone with information concerning either shooting is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Citizens may also provide anonymous information to The Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

