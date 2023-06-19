2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Heights mother and son search for dog stolen in home invasion

By Noelle Williams
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Lekecia Webb told 19 News she and her five-year-old son are terrified to return home.

Webb said they have stayed with friends, in Airbnb’s and hotels since someone broke into their Cleveland Heights home on Friday, June 16.

“No, my dog was taken, and several other items stolen. I don’t feel safe at home I don’t want to be there anymore,” said Webb. “I feel like I have to figure things out that are just unexpected.”

Webb said she returned home late Friday after and event and noticed her side door wide open and the lights on.

Once inside, Webb said their clothes were everywhere and her secured gun was also gone.

On top of that she had to break the news to her son their dog ‘Bleu’ is missing.

“It just really hurts me, because I really hope where he is he is being taken care of.” said Webb.

Webb said Cleveland Heights police told her the break-in was not a forced entry, but she claims she never given anyone a spare key or codes to safety locks.

“I genuinely couldn’t think of someone that would do this to me, I don’t know,” said Webb.

Webb said she plans to offer a cash reward for Bleu and anyone can anonymously drop Bleu off at the police station or Bully Hill Pet Supplies in Cleveland Heights.

If you have any information, please call Cleveland Heights Police.

