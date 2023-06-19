Cleveland mom under arrest for death of 3-year-old

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland mom was arrested over the weekend for the death of her three-year-old son.

The little boy was pronounced dead at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital on June 14 and his death was ruled a homicide on June 17.

The mother was taken into custody in the 7900 block of Euclid Ave. on June 17.

This is in the city’s Fairfax neighborhood.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Curtis Wither.

His cause of death has not been released.

Cleveland police have also not released the name of the mother.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.