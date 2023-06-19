2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police search for missing grandma, 1-year-old grandson

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 75-year-old grandmother and her one-year-old grandson went missing Monday.

According to Cleveland police, the grandmother, Carol Carrey, suffers from medical issues, possibly dementia.

Missing grandma and grandson
Missing grandma and grandson((Source: Cleveland police))

Carrey was last seen walking with the child from the McDonald’s at Eddy Road and Euclid Avenue.

Police said she was wearing light blue jeans, a sweatshirt and jacket and carrying a purse.

The toddler was wearing yellow shorts, a yellow jacket and yellow dinosaur shoes.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

