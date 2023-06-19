Cleveland police search for missing grandma, 1-year-old grandson
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 75-year-old grandmother and her one-year-old grandson went missing Monday.
According to Cleveland police, the grandmother, Carol Carrey, suffers from medical issues, possibly dementia.
Carrey was last seen walking with the child from the McDonald’s at Eddy Road and Euclid Avenue.
Police said she was wearing light blue jeans, a sweatshirt and jacket and carrying a purse.
The toddler was wearing yellow shorts, a yellow jacket and yellow dinosaur shoes.
