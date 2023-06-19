Cleveland shooting kills 35-year-old

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old man died as a result of a shooting Monday morning on Cleveland’s East Side.

Cleveland police say the shooting happened at 2:35 a.m. in the 1300 block of Rugby Road, in the city’s Collinwood Nottingham neighborhood.

Police say they found the 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The man, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

