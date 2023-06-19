2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

In custody: East Cleveland man turns himself after being featured on Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted

Branden Fluker, wanted for two counts of rape, turned himself in after being featured on...
Branden Fluker, wanted for two counts of rape, turned himself in after being featured on Cuyahoga's Most Wanted.(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Branden Fluker was featured last Thursday on Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted, and within hours he made arraignments to turn himself into authorities according to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County.

Fluker was wanted on two counts of rape for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman after she fell asleep.

According to the charges when the woman woke up and tried to push him off, Fluker then grabbed her by the neck.

Related: East Cleveland man with cross tattoo on his face, wanted on rape charges:

Cleveland 19 works with Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County every week to feature three wanted fugitives in a segment called Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted.

Since the segment began in November of 2022, 48% of the fugitives have either been caught or turned themselves in to the sheriff’s department.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy

Latest News

The Center for African American History, Art and Culture
Euclid church holding its first ever Juneteenth parade and events
At least one bullet was fired into a second Cleveland fire station within a span of one week.
Shots fired into 2nd Cleveland fire station in 1 week
Lake County preparing for April 2024 total solar eclipse
Kelvin Bedell
Fugitive wanted for selling drugs, known to frequent Maple Heights, Cleveland, U.S. Marshals say