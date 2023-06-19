In custody: East Cleveland man turns himself after being featured on Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Branden Fluker was featured last Thursday on Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted, and within hours he made arraignments to turn himself into authorities according to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County.

Fluker was wanted on two counts of rape for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman after she fell asleep.

According to the charges when the woman woke up and tried to push him off, Fluker then grabbed her by the neck.

Cleveland 19 works with Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County every week to feature three wanted fugitives in a segment called Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted.

Since the segment began in November of 2022, 48% of the fugitives have either been caught or turned themselves in to the sheriff’s department.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.