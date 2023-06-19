Euclid church holding its first ever Juneteenth parade and events

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -On Monday June 19, the Imani United Church of Christ held its first every Juneteenth parade and events at its main campus at 832 East 222nd St., Euclid.

The celebration is set for 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and will include family friendly, fun, interactive, community-based events.

“Today, we are planning and looking forward to hosting our first Juneteenth Parade and Celebration to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States,” the church’s news release stated.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.