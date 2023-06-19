2 Strong 4 Bullies
Euclid church holding its first ever Juneteenth parade and events

The Center for African American History, Art and Culture
The Center for African American History, Art and Culture
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -On Monday June 19, the Imani United Church of Christ held its first every Juneteenth parade and events at its main campus at 832 East 222nd St., Euclid.

The celebration is set for 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and will include family friendly, fun, interactive, community-based events.

“Today, we are planning and looking forward to hosting our first Juneteenth Parade and Celebration to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States,” the church’s news release stated.

