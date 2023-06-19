East Cleveland house fire kills 1, injures 3

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One woman died and three others were hospitalized from a house fire in East Cleveland.

Cleveland Division of Fire officials confirmed they are also on the scene of the fire, located near E. 125th Street and Superior Avenue.

Cleveland firefighters confirmed the fire started at 4:01 a.m.

Cleveland fire officials confirmed the woman died at the scene.

The conditions of the other victims, including a juvenile girl, are not currently known.

