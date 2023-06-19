2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

East Cleveland house fire kills 1, injures 3

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One woman died and three others were hospitalized from a house fire in East Cleveland.

Cleveland Fire Lt. Mike Norman provides update on fatal East Cleveland house fire

Cleveland Division of Fire officials confirmed they are also on the scene of the fire, located near E. 125th Street and Superior Avenue.

Cleveland firefighters confirmed the fire started at 4:01 a.m.

Cleveland fire officials confirmed the woman died at the scene.

The conditions of the other victims, including a juvenile girl, are not currently known.

19 News crews are at the scene to learn more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy

Latest News

Cleveland Fire Lt. Mike Norman provides update on fatal East Cleveland house fire
East Cleveland house fire hospitalizes 4 people
Lorain Police file photo
28-year-old man dies in Lorain’s 4th fatal crash of 2023
19 Troubleshooters get answers for Maple Heights tenants dealing with trash problem
19 Troubleshooters get answers for Maple Heights tenants dealing with trash problem