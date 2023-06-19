Fugitive wanted for selling drugs, known to frequent Maple Heights, Cleveland, U.S. Marshals say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted by the FBI and the U.S. Marshals for selling drugs.

Kelvin Bedell, 39, is known to the frequent Maple Heights and Cleveland areas, said the U.S. Marshals.

Kelvin Bedell ((Source: U.S. Marshals))

According to the U.S. Marshals, Bedell is 5′9″ and weighs about 230 pounds.

If you have any information, please call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

