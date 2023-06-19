2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Fugitive wanted for selling drugs, known to frequent Maple Heights, Cleveland, U.S. Marshals say

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted by the FBI and the U.S. Marshals for selling drugs.

Kelvin Bedell, 39, is known to the frequent Maple Heights and Cleveland areas, said the U.S. Marshals.

Kelvin Bedell
Kelvin Bedell((Source: U.S. Marshals))

According to the U.S. Marshals, Bedell is 5′9″ and weighs about 230 pounds.

If you have any information, please call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy

Latest News

Lake County preparing for April 2024 total solar eclipse
Cleveland shooting kills 35-year-old
Cleveland shooting kills 35-year-old
1 dead on Cleveland’s West Side
25-year-old man fatally shot on Cleveland’s West Side
Cleveland Fire Lt. Mike Norman provides update on fatal East Cleveland house fire