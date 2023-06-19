2 Strong 4 Bullies
K-9 Karo helps find methamphetamine in Portage County traffic stop

K-9 Karo helps find methamphetamine in Portage County traffic stop
K-9 Karo helps find methamphetamine in Portage County traffic stop(Portage County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROOTSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Rootstown Township traffic stop led deputies and K-9 Karo to find over half a pound of methamphetamine, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Deputies assigned to the P.A.C.E. (Portage Aggressive Crime Enforcement) Unit conducted the traffic stop on I-76 eastbound for misdemeanor traffic violations on June 15, PCSO said.

Criminal indicators were observed as deputies identified the multiple people in the car, according to PCSO.

P.A.C.E. Unit K-9 Karo conducted an open air search of the car, and he alerted to the presence of a narcotic odor, PCSO stated.

PCSO said one occupant admitted that there was a meth pipe inside the car before deputies conducted a search.

A search led deputies to seize the large bag of methamphetamine that weighed over half a pound, PCSO stated.

The investigation is ongoing, according to PCSO.

K-9 Karo helps find methamphetamine in Portage County traffic stop
K-9 Karo helps find methamphetamine in Portage County traffic stop(Portage County Sheriff's Office)
K-9 Karo helps find methamphetamine in Portage County traffic stop
K-9 Karo helps find methamphetamine in Portage County traffic stop(Portage County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

