Lake County preparing for April 2024 total solar eclipse

(KAIT)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake County officials are preparing and planning for visitors to the area to see the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

North America to experience total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024

According to Lake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno, daily population in the area is expected to increase by four times the amount in the Lake County area.

Traffic is expected to be heavy from April 7 through April 9, 2024, said Sherff Leonbruno.

There will be a large demand on resources from hotels, to restaurants, hospitals, use of parks and beaches, and more, said Sheriff Leonbruno.

Besides the Lake County Sheriff’s office, Lake County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) officials, Lake County mayor’s and city manager’s, law enforcement, and fire service are all working together to be prepared.

You can get updates on this event by visiting the Ohio EMA site at: https://ema.ohio.gov/media.../ohio-total-solar-eclipse

