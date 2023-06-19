Man takes own life after fatal shooting at his home, Lakewood police say

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old Lakewood man took his own life, after a female acquaintance was fatally shot at his home on Ridgewood Avenue, according to Lakewood police.

Police were called to the home between Detroit Avenue and Franklin Blvd. around 5:50 p.m. on Friday, June 16 for a report of multiple shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found Anika Coleman, 33, of Amherst, in the back yard with a gunshot wound to the chest. Coleman was pronounced dead at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Witnesses told police Coleman was arguing with residents of the home when shots were fired.

Police said two handguns were recovered at the scene.

Lakewood Police Captain Gary Stone said on Sunday, June 18, the man who had been arguing with Coleman took his own life at the Ridgewood Avenue home.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified him as Robert Alvord-Nicolino, 30.

According to Captain Stone, Alvord-Nicolino was not the person who shot Coleman. A neighbor shot Coleman after she apparently pointed a gun at him.

No charges have been filed at this time and the case remains under review by the prosecutor, added Captain Stone.

