More than 100 dogs found inside Portage County home

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A humane agent found a total of 146 deceased dogs in varying stages of decay at a Mantua home on Friday, June 16.

Many of the dogs were found confined within their crates, said officials with the Portage Animal Protective league.

Officials with the Portage Animal Protective League’s Humane Investigations Department executed a search warrant at the home after receiving a tip that an animal cruelty charge was pending in another jurisdiction against the homeowner.

The homeowner is known to be a founding operator of Canine Lifeline, Inc., a nonprofit animal rescue, said officials with the Portage Animal Protective league.

Necropsies (animal autopsies) will be performed to determine the dogs’ causes of death.

This investigation is ongoing and no other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information or details about this investigation is asked to contact the Humane Agent, Holly Ebner at humaneofficer@portageapl.org.

