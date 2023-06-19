2 Strong 4 Bullies
Motorcyclist caught speeding 133 MPH, Ohio State Highway Patrol dashcam shows

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed a motorcyclist was clocked riding over double the posted speed limit, and dashcam video showed the trooper drove across the grassy median to pull them over.

The Georgetown Post trooper checked the speed of a motorcyclist riding in the opposite direction on SR-32 in Adams County at 12:41 p.m. on June 10, according to OSHP.

The motorcyclist was going 133 MPH in a 60 MPH zone, and was cited for reckless operation, OSHP stated.

OSHP said troopers have issued over 1,700 citations to motorcyclists going 20 MPH or more over the speed limit since 2018.

Nearly 200 of those citations were for motorcyclists traveling 100 MPH or faster, according to OSHP.

There have also been more than 1,000 motorcycle-involved crashes on Ohio roadways this year, OSHP stated.

OSHP urges travelers to safely call #677 to report dangerous driving on Ohio roadways.

Dashcam video of the speeding motorcyclist was shared by OSHP.

