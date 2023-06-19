Northeast Ohio weather: Hot and more humid Tuesday; Summer begins Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was a beautiful start to the week, and the next few days will be very nice, too.

It’s going to be a little hotter though!

Expect highs in the mid 80s on Tuesday.

Wednesday, temperatures will top out in the low 80s.

Summer officially begins on Wednesday at 10:58 a.m.

There’s a pesky area of low pressure south of us right now, and this feature will push cloud cover into the area throughout the week.

It may also allow a few hit or miss showers and storms to drift into northeast Ohio over the next few days.

The key phrase is “hit or miss.”

More numerous showers and storms will develop by Thursday night into Friday.

