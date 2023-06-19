2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Warmer week ahead

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:26 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The overall weather pattern this week is for warmer temperatures, especially the next few days. A slow moving, closed off low pressure system, is centered to our south. This thing will hang around all week. We are getting a deck of high level clouds today. High temperatures at least around 80 degrees. A few degrees warmer outside of the lake breeze. We are going to keep this high cloud cover in place through tomorrow. A little more moisture will attempt to sneak in tomorrow. You’ll notice a bit more humidity in the air. This could kick off a few showers and storms in the afternoon. It’s a fairly small chance of rain. A partly cloudy sky in the forecast Wednesday.

