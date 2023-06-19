‘In our line of work, we wear a lot of hats’: Fairlawn police on kitten rescue

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Fairlawn police officers rescued a stray kitten stuck inside the engine compartment of a vehicle Saturday morning.

After saving the kitten, Officer Plant also went to a pet store and purchased a crate and food.

“In our line of work, we wear a lot of hats. Our profession demands a response, regardless of the nature of the call. We’re not experts in everything, but are called on to help for everything. We thank Officer Bebout and Plant for their service, adapting out of their normal realm of law enforcement to help in this unique circumstance. You’re appreciated,” posted Fairlawn police on Facebook.

