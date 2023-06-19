Shots fired into 2nd Cleveland fire station in 1 week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At least one bullet was fired into a second Cleveland fire station within a span of one week.

The incident happened Sunday around 11:15 p.m. at Station No. 24 on Clark Avenue.

Cleveland Fire Lt. Mike Norman confirmed the station was not damaged and nobody was hurt.

This incident marks the second time in one week that somebody shot at a Cleveland fire station after a bullet went into Station No. 22 on June 12.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

