2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

South Euclid Police free fawn stuck between backyard fences for several hours (video)

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid Police saved the day for a fawn stuck between two fences for several hours.

The rescue mission happened at 11:40 a.m. on June 4.

Officers arrived at the residential backyard to find “Bambi” wedged in the middle of a chain link and wooden fence that were only inches apart, SEPD bodycam footage showed.

You can hear the fawn bleating for their mom, who officers said was just a few yards away.

SEPD stated officers explored several options, including cutting the chain link fence.

An officer was ultimately able to peel back the bottom of the chain link fence and free the fawn.

Officers first thought the fawn’s foot was broken because they took a couple minutes to stand up once they were placed on the ground near their mother.

SEPD said it turned out that the fawn’s leg was not broken... Bambi just had difficulty standing after being stuck in that position for a few hours.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy

Latest News

Baby goes home after 100 days in Akron Children’s Hospital NICU
Baby goes home after 100 days in Akron Children’s Hospital NICU
Do you have what it takes? 19 News hosting Survivor casting calls in Put-in-Bay
Dolled up Medina house for sale with Elvis room will leave you ‘all shook up’ (Photo by: MLS Now)
Dolled up Medina house for sale with Elvis room will leave you ‘all shook up’
Ducklings rescued out of Fairlawn storm drain
Unlucky duckies rescued out of Fairlawn storm drain