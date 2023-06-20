$100K bond set for Norton man accused of attacking officer in cruiser

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Norton man accused of attacking a Norton police officer who was sitting in his cruiser pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Summit County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday.

Keith Partin was indicted on the charge of felonious assault.

The judge set Partin’s bond at $100,000.

According to Norton police, the officer was in the parking lot at 5240 Wooster Road West on May 28 when Partin approached his driver’s side window.

The officer was seriously injured in the assault and transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, said police.

According to court documents, the officer suffered a laceration on his lip, a cracked rib and a concussion.

Keith Partin ((Source: Norton police))

Partin is expected back in court on July 25.

