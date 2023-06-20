$1M bond set for Cleveland mom accused of killing 3-year-old son

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old Cleveland mom pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in Cleveland municipal Court to killing her three-year-old son.

Timmeka Eggleton is charged with murder for the death of Curtis Wither.

Cleveland police said Wither was pronounced dead at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital on June 14 and his death was ruled a homicide on June 17.

Eggleton was taken into custody this past weekend in the 7900 block of Euclid Ave.

This is in Cleveland’s Fairfax neighborhood.

Wither’s cause of death has not been released.

Eggleton is being held on a $1 million bond and is expected back in court on July 3.

