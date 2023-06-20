20-year-old Cleveland man dead after Monday night shooting, suspect unknown

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old Cleveland man died after a shooting on Kempton Avenue late Monday night, police said.

Around 10:15 p.m., Cleveland police said they responded to the 10000 block of Kempton Ave. for a Shotspotter alert of shots fired.

When they arrived, they were flagged down by someone telling them a man was down in the street.

Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the neck and provided aid until EMS arrived.

They transported the man to University Hospitals for treatment, but later died at the hospital.

Police said early information indicates that the man in a car on Kempton when another car drove up to him and fired shots.

He was hit by gunfire and crashed the car he was driving into parked cars on the road.

One man was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant, but no arrests have been made in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators ar 216-623-5464.

Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a cash reward of up to $5,000.00 may be available.

