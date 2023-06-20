Cleveland mom arrested following the death of her child

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested a 31-year-old mother following the death of her child.

Kristel Candelario is currently in jail after being charged with murder, officials say.

The mother’s bond was set at $1 million Tuesday morning.

Court documents say the offense took place June 16.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner reported the death of 1-year-old Jailyn Candelario June 16.

Officials say Jailyn was transported from the 3100 block of West 79th Street in the Cudell neighborhood.

No cause of death has been released by the medical examiner.

Candelario will be back in court June 28 for a pre-trial.

