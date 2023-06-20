2 Strong 4 Bullies
African-American Cultural Garden receives Ohio Historical Marker on Juneteenth

It is the 5th marker placed on the Cleveland Civil Rights Trail
By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Monday, hundreds gathered at the African-American Cultural Garden in Cleveland to commemorate the Juneteenth holiday.

Many say, this place holds significance because civil rights activists fought for more than 16 years to get this space until it was finally dedicated in 1977 on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

African-American Cultural Garden receives Ohio Historical Marker on Juneteenth. This is the 5th...
African-American Cultural Garden receives Ohio Historical Marker on Juneteenth. This is the 5th Ohio Historical Marker placed on the Cleveland Civil Rights Trail.(WOIO-TV)
“We could come over here, it was nothing but dirt cause everybody else had this spot but us and we would carry water, shovels and dirt all of that in cars and come cultivate what we claimed was our own and a lot of our elders but some of them was able to see the manifestation of holding on,” said Lady Gilmore, Board Elder of the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County and the Domestic Violence Program Purple Heart association.

The garden isn’t finished but the progress continues, one that several are taking notice and ownership of.

Just before 1 pm, the Cleveland Restoration Society recognized those efforts with a new addition: an Ohio Historical Marker.

Ohio historical marker unveiled at Glenville H.S. to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

There are approximately 1,750 Historical Markers in the state of Ohio but this is the 5th marker as part of Cleveland’s Civil Rights Trail.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

