Brooklyn crash claims life of 18-year-old Cardinal High School graduate

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cardinal Huskies community is mourning the loss of one of their own barely a month after he graduated high school.

The Cardinal Local School District confirmed 18-year-old Trent Mooney died in a car crash the morning of June 19.

Brooklyn Police said Mooney was driving in the far right lane, approaching the Tiedeman Road overpass, when the 2009 Chevy struck a guardrail just west of the Tiedeman Road off-ramp.

The collision caused the car to overturn and jackknife a tree on the east side of Big Creek, which runs between Tiedeman Road and the bottom of the off-ramp, according to police.

Mooney was tragically ejected from the car to the west side of the creek, according to police.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner confirmed he was pronounced dead at the scene, police confirmed.

There was no one else in the car, according to the police report.

The police reports showed the crash happened at 5 a.m., but was not reported until 9:32 a.m. when a woman who told 911 she was his grandmother spotted his car in a ditch.

First responders got to the car at 9:44 a.m., but they could not find Mooney, the report stated.

His family pinged his phone to the area, so first responders began looking in the wooded area, according to the report.

The report showed his body was found 10 minutes later 200 feet away from his car, which went into a deep ravine after hitting the tree.

Mooney was a West Farmington resident who played baseball, basketball, football, and soccer.

He was also on the cross country, track, and wrestling teams.

When he wasn’t on the court, field, track, or mat, he helped run his family’s business, New View Auto Glass.

Mooney had just signed with VMI Group to do concrete work the week before, and was on his way there when the crash happened, his family said.

“Trent had a personality that could always light up the room, put a smile on everybody’s face, and always willing to help others. Trent was the sweetest kid with the biggest heart,” a GoFundMe set up to help his family with funeral expenses described.

In less than one day since the GoFundMe was created, hundreds of community members donors surpassed the $15,000 goal by thousands of dollars.

The school district said grief counseling for anyone who may wish to talk will available at Cardinal High School from 3-6 p.m. on June 29.

“I know we are all saddened by his death and send our condolences to his family and friends,” the district stated.

Cardinal Huskies Football shared their own condolences on “awful news in the loss of one of our own”:

“We send our condolences, thoughts and prayers to the Mooney family, friends and their loved ones.

We would like to extend an invitation to the alumni of Cardinal Football that are grieving right now to join us tomorrow during our morning lift which begins at 8 a.m. This will a time to decompress in any way that helps you, whether that is sharing your feelings with your teammates and coaches, lifting, throwing a ball around or just hanging out with your loved ones and sharing each other’s companies.

We love you and we miss you.”

Cardinal Huskies Wrestling also shared their sympathies:

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the Mooney family and all who loved Trent. As proud Huskies we all morn when we loose one of our own. #onefamily”

The Cardinal Huskies 14U Softball Team honored him with this tribute at their game the night after losing their former classmate.

Cardinal Huskies 14U Softball Team honors 18-year-old Trent Mooney, who was tragically killed in Brooklyn car crash just a month after graduating (Dave Krebs)

