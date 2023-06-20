Cleveland activists hold prayer vigil, rally for kids at juvenile justice center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A group of Cleveland-based activists rallied outside the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Justice Center on Monday in support of the youth inside the facility.

“A lot of the young people who leave here are just as troubled, sometimes even more than when they go through those doors,” said Al Porter of Black on Black Crime, Incorporated.

Porter organized the event, but several people spoke about a variety of concerns.

Prior issues at the facility have been well documented.

19 Investigates looked into complaints last year, when brutal beatings, insufficient access to bathrooms and missed schooling were identified as potential problems inside the building.

Low staffing levels were cited by concerned citizens; county representatives said at the time that hiring more workers was part of an ongoing priority.

Some Cleveland city councilmembers, upon hearing of the community’s concerns, toured the facility.

“There’s a saying that a youth who doesn’t feel acknowledged by the village... will burn down the village to feel some kind of connection. We’re just here to keep that from happening,” said Robert Whipple, a mental health and youth development advocate with the Democratic Society of Ward 7 and the True Leader Movement.

Whipple spoke about addressing underlying issues facing kids and teens that lead to disruptive behavior; suggesting more resources are needed to help kids struggling with their mental health.

He told 19 News he’s seen how early interactions with the justice system can impact lives.

“Working with a local youth development agency that does recruiting and giving second chances to youth who have high contact with the juvenile justice system. Through that, the anxiety, the amount of stress that it puts on families.”

