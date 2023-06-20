2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland Heights woman drags husband from car after he asks for divorce

He grabbed for his phone and got his arm stuck in the window as his wife sped off
Thirty-eight-year-old Crashawn Williams faces charges after dragging her husband when he asked...
Thirty-eight-year-old Crashawn Williams faces charges after dragging her husband when he asked for a divorce(Cleveland Heights Police Department)
By Vic Gideon
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - “Man, she snapped I guess,” said Erik Jones after his ordeal two weeks ago.

“I don’t got no heels, man, I gotta see (about) plastic surgery,” he said of the wild ride he took after asking his wife, Crashawn Williams, for a divorce after 18 months of marriage.

The 911 call from a passerby captures the terrifying ride:

“There is a young man, he had his hand caught in the window of a car and is being dragged for what would be a half mile. He just dropped off the car. His feet are bleeding really badly.”

“The male and the female were involved in a dispute over the relationship apparently,” said Cleveland Heights Police Chief Chris Britton. “There’s a group of ATVs and motorcycles that were trying to intervene and slow the car down.”

The bikers slowed the car down enough for Erik Jones to break the window with his elbow to free himself on Noble at Quilliams after the car left his Montford home.

“It was really like a blur, man,” Jones remembered. “It was crazy.”

Jones told the dispatcher about his ordeal as he ran to safety in the stranger’s car: “My wife snatched my phone out my hands and took off in a car from my house. I tried to grab it, she rolled the windows up on me and she drug me.”

“You want a divorce and that’s how you want to end it. End it like this?” Jones asked. “At this point, it is what it is.”

Crashawn Williams faces felonious assault and domestic violence charges.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy

Latest News

New information on cause of deadly East Cleveland house fire
The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections announced Tuesday that more than 50 temporary petition...
Cuyahoga County Board of Elections hiring temporary positions
Westlake Police are looking for the person who hit an ODOT worker in a construction zone on...
Construction worker hit on I-90, driver on the run
Aerial footage of the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio
Council approves East Palestine City Park improvements funded by Norfolk Southern