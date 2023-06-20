Cleveland’s young aspiring doctors participate in white lab coat ceremony on Juneteenth

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High school senior Brooke Byrd’s dream is to become a doctor; her motivations are two women that mean everything to her.

“My mother, she passed away in 2020, and my grandmother,” she said. “I’ll really show my mom and my grandma that I really made it.”

She’s one of the 60 students that took part today in University Hospitals’ White Coat Ceremony, where the teenagers received the same garment worn by professionals.

The event is part of UH’s Health Scholars program, which allows students to accompany and learn from seasoned doctors.

Surgeon-in-Chief at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital Dr. Edward M Barksdale Jr. spoke to this year’s cohort before the ceremony.

He said it’s a way to motivate the future of the profession.

“I think some people may find their inspiration when they put the coat on, when they see their peers with the white coat on,” he said.

Byrd can’t wait to be a part of it: “It’s the white coats that the doctors wear! I’m about to be Dr. Byrd.”

The ceremony took place right alongside a Juneteenth celebration.

It provided an opportunity for Dr. Barksdale to encourage his summer mentees to reflect, and consider “how we can move forward to create conditions in this country that bring about justice.”

Students in the program hope to remind others that anything is possible, and to never give up on a dream.

“Just keep going,” Byrd said, “do not stop.”

