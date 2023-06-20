Council approves East Palestine City Park improvements funded by Norfolk Southern

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - Norfolk Southern will spend more than $25 million to upgrade and improve East Palestine City Park.

Monday evening, East Palestine City Council members gave their approval and now Norfolk Southern officials will develop a master plan for the park located in the heart of the village.

Major elements of the proposed park improvements include:

• A new aquatic center and pool house

• Three new modern playgrounds

• Upgraded baseball fields

• New basketball courts and tennis courts

• Improvements to the brick pavilion

• A new amphitheater with an electrified stage

• Enhanced parking lots and improved traffic flow

• General upgrades to facilities and walkways

“This is a long process and it’s going to take a lot to get cleaned up, but after what we saw tonight, I believe this village is going to be better than it was before the derailment,” East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway said. “It seems like Norfolk Southern is trying to make it right and I just ask for everyone’s patience through this process.”

