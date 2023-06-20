2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cuyahoga County Board of Elections hiring temporary positions

The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections announced Tuesday that more than 50 temporary petition...
The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections announced Tuesday that more than 50 temporary petition worker positions are open to help verify petition signatures.((Source: WOIO))
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections announced Tuesday that more than 50 temporary petition worker positions are open to help verify petition signatures.

Officials say training will be provided for all seasonal temporary assignments and the work will pay $15 an hour.

Basic computer skills are needed for the position.

Apply before paid training begins in late June. Employment lasts two weeks, with opportunities to work additional weeks as a possibility.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy

Latest News

Westlake Police are looking for the person who hit an ODOT worker in a construction zone on...
ODOT worker hit on I-90, driver on the run
Aerial footage of the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio
Council approves East Palestine City Park improvements funded by Norfolk Southern
The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has welcomed a new giraffe!
It’s a boy! Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes 7-year-old giraffe
Avon Lake fire
Several departments battle blaze in Avon Lake