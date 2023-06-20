Cuyahoga County Board of Elections hiring temporary positions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections announced Tuesday that more than 50 temporary petition worker positions are open to help verify petition signatures.

Officials say training will be provided for all seasonal temporary assignments and the work will pay $15 an hour.

Basic computer skills are needed for the position.

Apply before paid training begins in late June. Employment lasts two weeks, with opportunities to work additional weeks as a possibility.

