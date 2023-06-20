Fire in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood burns first floor apartment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An apartment fire in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood started late Monday night.

Firefighters responded to the call around 11 p.m. Monday, officials say.

Working Apartment Fire at the Cedar Apartments E30th at Cedar Avenue. The fire was contained to a First Floor apartment. Scanner reports that the apartment is uninhabitable. No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/uisZVa7Wry — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) June 20, 2023

The Cleveland Division of Fire was able to contain the fire to a first floor apartment in the Cedar Apartments building.

Officials say no injuries were reported due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

