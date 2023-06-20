2 Strong 4 Bullies
Fire in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood burns first floor apartment

An apartment fire in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood started late Monday night.
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An apartment fire in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood started late Monday night.

Firefighters responded to the call around 11 p.m. Monday, officials say.

The Cleveland Division of Fire was able to contain the fire to a first floor apartment in the Cedar Apartments building.

Officials say no injuries were reported due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

