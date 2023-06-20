Guardians call up top pitching prospect Gavin Williams

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First it was Bo Naylor, now it’s Gavin Williams coming up from the Guardians heralded farm system.

The #Guardians are promoting 23-year-old RHP prospect Gavin Williams to make his MLB debut on Wednesday vs the A's. He is currently with the team in Cleveland. — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) June 20, 2023

Williams has a 2.39 ERA in 12 starts for AAA Columbus this season, with 81 strikeouts in 60.1 innings.

He’s the team’s #1 prospect according to MLB.com.

#Guardians 23yr old RHP prospect Gavin Williams strikes out the side in the 1st inning tonight for Triple-A Columbus topping out at 99.1 mph!#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/zUhigQBuWs — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) June 3, 2023

He was the team’s first round pick in 2021 out of East Carolina.

The 23-year-old righthander stands 6-foot-6.

Bo Naylor, a 23-year-old catcher, was called up over the weekend and is expected to start Tuesday in the series opener vs. Oakland.

Naylor is the brother of Josh Naylor, who is 9th among A.L. first basemen in the latest round of All-Star voting released Tuesday.

Guardians 3B Jose Ramirez is up to 4th at his position.

Updated All-Star Game voting leaders pic.twitter.com/uOUItpa4MF — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 20, 2023

