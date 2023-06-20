2 Strong 4 Bullies
Guardians call up top pitching prospect Gavin Williams

East Carolina pitcher Gavin Williams throws against Vanderbilt during the first inning of an...
East Carolina pitcher Gavin Williams throws against Vanderbilt during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game Friday, June 11, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First it was Bo Naylor, now it’s Gavin Williams coming up from the Guardians heralded farm system.

Williams has a 2.39 ERA in 12 starts for AAA Columbus this season, with 81 strikeouts in 60.1 innings.

He’s the team’s #1 prospect according to MLB.com.

He was the team’s first round pick in 2021 out of East Carolina.

The 23-year-old righthander stands 6-foot-6.

Bo Naylor, a 23-year-old catcher, was called up over the weekend and is expected to start Tuesday in the series opener vs. Oakland.

Naylor is the brother of Josh Naylor, who is 9th among A.L. first basemen in the latest round of All-Star voting released Tuesday.

Guardians 3B Jose Ramirez is up to 4th at his position.

