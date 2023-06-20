Guardians call up top pitching prospect Gavin Williams
Jun. 20, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First it was Bo Naylor, now it’s Gavin Williams coming up from the Guardians heralded farm system.
Williams has a 2.39 ERA in 12 starts for AAA Columbus this season, with 81 strikeouts in 60.1 innings.
He’s the team’s #1 prospect according to MLB.com.
He was the team’s first round pick in 2021 out of East Carolina.
The 23-year-old righthander stands 6-foot-6.
Bo Naylor, a 23-year-old catcher, was called up over the weekend and is expected to start Tuesday in the series opener vs. Oakland.
Naylor is the brother of Josh Naylor, who is 9th among A.L. first basemen in the latest round of All-Star voting released Tuesday.
Guardians 3B Jose Ramirez is up to 4th at his position.
