Guardians pitcher Triston McKenzie has UCL sprain, out several weeks
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Triston McKenzie will be sidelined for at least a few weeks with elbow trouble.
“MRI and exam confirmed a sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament,” the team released Tuesday. “Triston is expected to be down from throwing for several weeks. The club is still in the process of gathering more information as Triston is expected to receive an additional opinion.”
McKenzie, 25, has only pitched 10 innings this season, going 0-1 in 2 starts with a 4.50 ERA.
