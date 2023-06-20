Guardians pitcher Triston McKenzie has UCL sprain, out several weeks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Triston McKenzie will be sidelined for at least a few weeks with elbow trouble.

“MRI and exam confirmed a sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament,” the team released Tuesday. “Triston is expected to be down from throwing for several weeks. The club is still in the process of gathering more information as Triston is expected to receive an additional opinion.”

McKenzie, 25, has only pitched 10 innings this season, going 0-1 in 2 starts with a 4.50 ERA.

Triston McKenzie is the 5th pitcher in MLB history to earn the below stat line in a game:



0 ER

10+ K

5.0 IP or fewer

1 H or fewer

1 BB or fewer



He joins the list with Justin Verlander, Tyler Alexander, Mike Clevinger, and Chris Sale.pic.twitter.com/lLN3c8sztx — Cleveland Stats (@CLE_STATS) June 4, 2023

