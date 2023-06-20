2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Guardians pitcher Triston McKenzie has UCL sprain, out several weeks

Cleveland Guardians starter Triston McKenzie delivers a pitch during the first inning of a...
Cleveland Guardians starter Triston McKenzie delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)(Stephen Brashear | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Triston McKenzie will be sidelined for at least a few weeks with elbow trouble.

“MRI and exam confirmed a sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament,” the team released Tuesday. “Triston is expected to be down from throwing for several weeks. The club is still in the process of gathering more information as Triston is expected to receive an additional opinion.”

McKenzie, 25, has only pitched 10 innings this season, going 0-1 in 2 starts with a 4.50 ERA.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy

Latest News

East Carolina pitcher Gavin Williams throws against Vanderbilt during the first inning of an...
Guardians call up top pitching prospect Gavin Williams
FILE - Cleveland Guardians' Bo Naylor warms up before the team's baseball game against the...
Cleveland Guardians C Bo Naylor officially called up
Cleveland Guardians' Mike Zunino scores a run on a double by Steven Kwan during the fifth...
Guardians’ Triston McKenzie scratched with right elbow discomfort, Mike Zunino designated for assignment
Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run off Los...
Guardians lagging in All-Star voting