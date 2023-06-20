It’s a boy! Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes 7-year-old giraffe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has welcomed a new giraffe!

Officials say 7-year-old Rocket comes from the Turtle Back Zoo.

The 16-foot Masai giraffe joins Jada and Jhasmin and is currently the tallest giraffe in the yard.

Officials say Rocket moved to Cleveland from his previous home at the recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Visitors can now see Rocket at the zoo.

