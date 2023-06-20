2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man sentenced for his role in murder of pregnant Akron woman

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man was sentenced to five years in prison for his role in the murder of a 21-year-old pregnant woman.

Before being sentenced by Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Alison McCarty, Jaeviaire Small pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, carrying a concealed weapon and having a weapon under disability.

Jaeviaire Small
Jaeviaire Small((Source: Summit County Sheriff))

Teyaurra Harris was murdered on April 14, 2022.

According to Akron police, there was a shootout between two groups of individuals on Rockaway Street, where at least 30 rounds from three different guns were fired.

Harris was an occupant of a vehicle that was riding by at the time of the shootout and she was shot in the head.

Another woman, NiKayla Johnson, was injured.

Small is one of four people charged in the case and the first to be sentenced.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

