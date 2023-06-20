CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of stealing a car on the city’s West Side is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

Police said the 2020 Toyota Highlander was taken from a parking lot in the 3700 block of West 25th Street on June 13.

The car was later found, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Man steals car from Cleveland’s West Side parking lot, police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize him or have any other information on this car theft.

