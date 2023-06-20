2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Man steals car from Cleveland’s West Side parking lot, police say

Man steals car from Cleveland’s West Side parking lot, police say
Man steals car from Cleveland’s West Side parking lot, police say(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of stealing a car on the city’s West Side is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

Police said the 2020 Toyota Highlander was taken from a parking lot in the 3700 block of West 25th Street on June 13.

The car was later found, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Man steals car from Cleveland’s West Side parking lot, police say
Man steals car from Cleveland’s West Side parking lot, police say(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize him or have any other information on this car theft.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy

Latest News

Westlake Police are looking for the person who hit an ODOT worker in a construction zone on...
Construction worker hit on I-90, driver on the run
37-year-old man fatally shot trying to break into Cleveland home, police say
1 dead on Cleveland’s West Side
39-year-old man fatally shot on Cleveland’s West Side. suspect in custody
Keith Partin
$100K bond set for Norton man accused of attacking officer in cruiser