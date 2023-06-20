New information on cause of deadly East Cleveland house fire
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Investigators with the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office said the fire which killed a 75-year-old woman and a six-year-old girl Monday morning started on the first floor in the dining room/living room area.
According to investigators, the exact cause remains undetermined; however, they have been unable to rule out discarded smoking materials as a possible cause.
Investigators added no smoke detectors were found in the home in the 1100 block of East 125th Street.
Cleveland and East Cleveland firefighters responded to the house around 4 a.m. Monday.
Annie Brakins-Brown, 75. was pronounced dead at the scene.
Denver Ashford, 6, died from her injuries shortly after being transported to a local hospital.
Cleveland firefighters said the blaze caused $60,000 in damages.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.