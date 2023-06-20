New information on cause of deadly East Cleveland house fire

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Investigators with the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office said the fire which killed a 75-year-old woman and a six-year-old girl Monday morning started on the first floor in the dining room/living room area.

East Cleveland house fire kills two (Source: WOIO)

According to investigators, the exact cause remains undetermined; however, they have been unable to rule out discarded smoking materials as a possible cause.

Investigators added no smoke detectors were found in the home in the 1100 block of East 125th Street.

Cleveland and East Cleveland firefighters responded to the house around 4 a.m. Monday.

Annie Brakins-Brown, 75. was pronounced dead at the scene.

Denver Ashford, 6, died from her injuries shortly after being transported to a local hospital.

Denver Ashford (Source: Family)

Cleveland firefighters said the blaze caused $60,000 in damages.

