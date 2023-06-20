2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio Weather: Risk of a few storms this afternoon

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast(Source: WOIO)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:27 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mostly cloudy sky and a little more humid today. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 80 to 85 degree range. A lake breeze this afternoon could trigger a few storms along it. A little higher risk for this east of Cleveland. The team continues to track a slow moving area of low pressure centered over Tennessee this morning. It looks like it will stay far enough south to keep our area dry tonight and tomorrow. It will then start to creep north at the end of the week. We now included scattered morning showers on Thursday. The risk of rain will ramp up on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast - June 19, 2023
Northeast Ohio weather: Hot and more humid Tuesday; Summer begins Wednesday
Lake County preparing for April 2024 total solar eclipse
19 First Alert Forecast - June 19, 2023
19 First Alert Forecast - June 19, 2023
Northeast Ohio Weather: Warmer next few days