Northeast Ohio Weather: Risk of a few storms this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mostly cloudy sky and a little more humid today. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 80 to 85 degree range. A lake breeze this afternoon could trigger a few storms along it. A little higher risk for this east of Cleveland. The team continues to track a slow moving area of low pressure centered over Tennessee this morning. It looks like it will stay far enough south to keep our area dry tonight and tomorrow. It will then start to creep north at the end of the week. We now included scattered morning showers on Thursday. The risk of rain will ramp up on Friday.

