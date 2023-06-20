ODOT worker hit on I-90, driver on the run

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Westlake Police are looking for a driver who hit and injured an Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) worker in a construction zone early this morning on I-90.

The worker from A and A Safety was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, while the driver took off.

A man who was working in a construction zone on I90 W/B in the area of Columbia Rd for ODOT was struck this morning. We are looking for the vehicle: a silver SUV should have a damaged passenger side door mirror and passenger side front https://t.co/NHTP7KOluz WPD with info pic.twitter.com/TR5MvLTKR6 — Westlake Police Department (Ohio) (@WestlakePolice) June 20, 2023

It happened just before 2:00 this morning and it’s believed the vehicle was a silver SUV, possibly a Honda.

Because it hit the worker with such speed, it left behind pieces of the SUV on the highway.

Police say the SUV will have damage to the passenger mirror and damage the front of the passenger side.

If anyone has information about the suspect vehicle or crash they are asked to call WPD at 440-871-3311.

