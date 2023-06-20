2 Strong 4 Bullies
ODOT worker hit on I-90, driver on the run

Police looking for a possible SUV that will have noticeable damage.
Westlake Police are looking for the person who hit an ODOT worker in a construction zone on I-90, and then took off.(Source: Westlake Police)
Westlake Police are looking for the person who hit an ODOT worker in a construction zone on I-90, and then took off.(Source: Westlake Police)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Westlake Police are looking for a driver who hit and injured an Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) worker in a construction zone early this morning on I-90.

The worker from A and A Safety was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, while the driver took off.

It happened just before 2:00 this morning and it’s believed the vehicle was a silver SUV, possibly a Honda.

Because it hit the worker with such speed, it left behind pieces of the SUV on the highway.

Police say the SUV will have damage to the passenger mirror and damage the front of the passenger side.

If anyone has information about the suspect vehicle or crash they are asked to call WPD at 440-871-3311.

