OVI checkpoint in Brook Park

BROOK PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are holding an OVI checkpoint Tuesday evening.

Brook Park police said the checkpoint is funded by federal grant funds.

The officers will be focused on deterring and intercepting impaired drivers.

The location of the checkpoint will be released before the checkpoint.

From Jan. 1, 2023 to May 31, 2023, there have been 308 alcohol-related crashes in Cuyahoga County, in which two people were killed, said Brook Park police.

The location of the checkpoint will be announced Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.