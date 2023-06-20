Parma Heights chase suspect wanted ‘suicide by cop’ according to police (VIDEO)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Last Thursday, Parma Heights Police were involved in a chase with a woman who later admitted it was an attempt at suicide by cop.

It started around 4:00 p.m. when someone in Parma Heights called 911 to report a black SUV driving off the road near Valley Forge High School on Independence Boulevard.

When police found the SUV and attempted to stop it, that’s when the chase began with the suspect driving on sidewalks, through flower beds, even sideswiping three cars.

The woman hit police stop sticks which flattened the tires on one side but did not stop the suspect.

According to police the driver then went onto I-480 east, but turned around to drive the wrong direction and intentionally hit another car.

That’s when police took the suspect into custody who was unhurt, neither were the other individuals they hit.

After talking to police they claim the suspect may have been having psychological issues.

Police believe the Chevy Tahoe was stolen.

The suspect has not ben charged at this time.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.