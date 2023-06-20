Sandusky County Dog Kennel seeks justice for suffering pup

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Sandusky County Dog Kennel is seeking justice for a dog left in terrible conditions on the side of the road.

The kennel took to Facebook to attempt to find the person responsible for the pup’s suffering.

They said the dog, Raven, was found west of Bellevue Tuesday morning in horrible condition.

Raven was emaciated, the kennel said, recently had a litter of pups and was suffering from severe seizures.

The page said she was immediately taken to the vet, but was not strong enough to survive despite the valiant efforts made to save her.

After spending the day at the vet’s office on an IV under constant monitoring, the seizures became uncontrollable and the hard decision was made to end her suffering.

“She is at peace now, but we are not,” the kennel said.

They are seeking justice for Raven, hoping anyone who recognizes her will step forward.

If you know who could be responsible for the condition Raven was found in, please reach out to the Sandusky County Dog Kennel at 419-334-2372.

