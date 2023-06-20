2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Sandusky County Dog Kennel seeks justice for suffering pup

Sandusky County Dog Kennel seeks justice for suffering pup f
Sandusky County Dog Kennel seeks justice for suffering pup f(Source: Sandusky County Dog Kennel)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Sandusky County Dog Kennel is seeking justice for a dog left in terrible conditions on the side of the road.

The kennel took to Facebook to attempt to find the person responsible for the pup’s suffering.

Does anyone know this dog? ANY information would be greatly appreciated. She was found west of Bellevue this morning in...

Posted by Sandusky County Dog Kennel on Tuesday, June 20, 2023

They said the dog, Raven, was found west of Bellevue Tuesday morning in horrible condition.

Raven was emaciated, the kennel said, recently had a litter of pups and was suffering from severe seizures.

The page said she was immediately taken to the vet, but was not strong enough to survive despite the valiant efforts made to save her.

After spending the day at the vet’s office on an IV under constant monitoring, the seizures became uncontrollable and the hard decision was made to end her suffering.

“She is at peace now, but we are not,” the kennel said.

They are seeking justice for Raven, hoping anyone who recognizes her will step forward.

If you know who could be responsible for the condition Raven was found in, please reach out to the Sandusky County Dog Kennel at 419-334-2372.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy
Cleveland 19 News receives bomb threat against 5 Targets as stores face LGBTQ+ controversy

Latest News

OVI checkpoint in Brook Park
Cleveland activists hold prayer vigil, rally for kids at juvenile justice center
Cleveland’s young aspiring doctors participate in white lab coat ceremony on Juneteenth
Cleveland’s young aspiring doctors participate in white lab coat ceremony on Juneteenth
Lakewood homicide
Man takes own life after fatal shooting at his home, Lakewood police say