Savannah Bananas sell out Akron’s Canal Park, bring baseball fun to NEO

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - You may have seen them on your TikTok or Instagram, but lucky ticket holders in Akron will get a front row seat to the fun next month!

The Savannah Bananas aren’t your average baseball team, they’re known for their choreographed dances, fun outfits and “legendary” walk ups.

Best Dressed Bananas at your service.



Bid on your favorite players RompHim from now until 9pm🍌



Auction here: https://t.co/PjZMLr1xbt pic.twitter.com/J2GpcfwwXa — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) June 17, 2023

They have racked up an astounding 6.4 million followers on TikTok and 1.7 million followers on Instagram.

One thing is for sure - this is one baseball game that will have your attention from start to finish!

The Bananas will be in Akron at Canal Park on July 2 and 3, with a full list of their games on their website.

If you don’t have tickets, you still have a chance! The waitlist for tickets can be found here.

