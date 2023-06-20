Several departments battle blaze in Avon Lake

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters from four separate departments responded to a house fire in Avon Lake Monday afternoon.

Avon Lake firefighters said the fire in the 100 block of Harvey Pkwy. started around 4:20 p.m.

A neighbor called police after seeing flames coming from the roof.

According to firefighters, the home was under renovation and nobody was inside.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Besides Avon Lake, firefighters from Sheffield Lake, Bay Village and Avon were also on the scene.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.