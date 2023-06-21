2 adults, 2 children hospitalized after roll over near Dead Man’s Curve
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:53 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cleveland Emergency Medical Services, two adults and two children were hospitalized after an early morning crash on I-90 Wednesday.
At 1:15 a.m., MetroHealth Medical Center admitted the four people injured in the crash, says Cleveland EMS.
Medical personnel with Cleveland EMS responded to the scene on I-90 West, where the vehicle rolled over and was brought to a stop by the median as it neared Dead Man’s Curve.
The Dead Man’s Curve area is unfortunately no stranger to accidents, which has prompted call for change in recent years.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
