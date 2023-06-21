2 adults, 2 children hospitalized after roll over near Dead Man’s Curve

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cleveland Emergency Medical Services, two adults and two children were hospitalized after an early morning crash on I-90 Wednesday.

I-90W Rollover MVA UPDATE: 2 adults and two children were transported to Metro Medical Health Center with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/FsZXzSuoXr — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) June 21, 2023

At 1:15 a.m., MetroHealth Medical Center admitted the four people injured in the crash, says Cleveland EMS.

Medical personnel with Cleveland EMS responded to the scene on I-90 West, where the vehicle rolled over and was brought to a stop by the median as it neared Dead Man’s Curve.

1 car MVA Rollover. I-90W at DMC. Scanner reports a mother and three children were involved with minor injuries transported to Metro Medical Center. pic.twitter.com/RoypCLGowe — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) June 21, 2023

The Dead Man’s Curve area is unfortunately no stranger to accidents, which has prompted call for change in recent years.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.