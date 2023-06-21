2 Strong 4 Bullies
20-year-old Cleveland Heights man dead after shooting in Cleveland

(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Maddi Hebebrand and Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old Cleveland Heights man died after a shooting on Kempton Avenue in Cleveland late Monday night.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Demetrius Williams.

Cleveland police said officers responded to the 10000 block of Kempton Ave. around 10:15 p.m. for a Shotspotter alert of shots fired.

When they arrived, they were flagged down by someone telling them a man was down in the street.

Officers found Williams with a gunshot wound to the neck and provided aid until EMS arrived and transported him to University Hospitals. Williams was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

According to Cleveland police, Williams was in a car on Kempton Avenue when the suspect drove up in another car and fired shots.

After Williams was struck, he crashed his car into parked vehicles, said police.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5464.

Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a cash reward of up to $5,000.00 may be available.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

