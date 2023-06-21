2 Strong 4 Bullies
28-year-old dies in 1-car accident in Akron early Wednesday

New data shows drop in Akron police officer applications after shooting of Jayland Walker
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was killed after a single-vehicle accident in Akron early Wednesday morning.

Officials say a 28-year-old man was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle when he lost control and crashed.

Police responded to the scene on Goodyear Boulevard at 12:20 a.m..

The victim was transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials say.

Police say preliminary investigations suggest speed may have been a factor in the accident.

The crash remains under investigation.

