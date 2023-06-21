2 Strong 4 Bullies
Alito accused of ethics violation by not reporting flight aboard billionaire’s private jet

FILE - Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito defended his decision to fly on a billionaire's jet.
FILE - Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito defended his decision to fly on a billionaire's jet.(Source: CNN/Pool/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A ProPublica investigative piece accuses Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito of an ethics impropriety in 2008.

It said he rode on the private jet of billionaire Paul Singer to a luxury fishing trip.

ProPublica said Alito didn’t report the vacation, and Singer’s hedge fund later came before the court at least 10 times.

Alito’s response is in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that actually came out before the investigative piece.

He said he was just filling an empty seat on the jet, so he thought his travel wouldn’t cost Singer extra.

Alito said he stayed at a lodge for free but didn’t believe he had to report that at the time.

The justice wrote that he’s barely spoken with Singer over the years.

According to ProPublica, the billionaire’s spokesperson said the two never discussed Singer’s business interests.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

